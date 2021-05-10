High School Baseball Update

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 6 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 3

(Thursday May 6th @ Bob Cross) Central Lakes Conference

The Sabres defeated their cross town and CLC rivals the Storm, backed by eleven hits and solid pitching performances. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch started on the mound for the Sabres, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Steven Brinkerhoff threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Sabres were led on offense by Charlie Kent, he went 3 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Tyler Gentile went 2 for 4 for a RBI and he earned two stolen bases. Austin Henrichs went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Jacob Merrill went 1 for 3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Steven Brinkerhoff went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Ritter went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice, Kalen Lewis earned a walk, Andrew Ambrosier had a stolen base and Carsen Gross scored a run.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Landon Lunser, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Noah Jensen threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storm’s offense was led by Andrew Wollak, he went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Hemker went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Jensen went 1 for 3 and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Harren went 1 for 3 and Jed Solorz was credited for a RBI. Brandon Bokelman went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Evan Mader earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 5 BRAINERD WARRIORS 4

(Thursday May 6th @ Springer Park) Central Lakes Conference

The Spartans defeated their CLC rivals the Warriors, backed by eight hits and a solid pitching performance. Cole Fuchs started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Connor Clark threw two innings to earn the save, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Spartans were led on offense by Connor Clark, he went 2 for 3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jayden Phillippi went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Thelen went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cameron Miller went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Tanner Rausch went 1 for 3 and Brady Linn earned a walk and he had a sacrifice.

The Warriors starting pitcher Isaac Hanson threw five innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Christian Augustine threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Warriors were led on offense by Reice Pikula, he went 3 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a urn and Matthew Karlson went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Riley DeRosier was credited for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Andrew Zuk went 3 for 5 and he scored a run. Harry Carlson had a sacrifice for a RBI and he earned a walk and Isaac Hanson earned two walks. Jonathon Benson was hit by a pitch, Will Carlson earned a walk and Paris Hampton was credited for a RBI.

TECH TIGERS 3 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2

(Thursday May 6th @ Tech H. S.) Central Lakes Conference

The Tigers defeated their CLC rival the Cardinals, backed by seven timely hits, including a pair of doubles. They did it with a walk off single by Matthew Friesen to seal the win. They had a good pitcher performance by their starter, Thomas Hoffmann, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Henry Bulson threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the win, he recorded a strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Matthew Friesen went 2 for 4 for 2 RBIs and Thomas Hoffmann went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk. Noah Westphal went 1 for 2 with a double and he earned a walk and Brady Kenning went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Lincoln Benson went 1 for 3 and Andrew Johnson went 1 for 2. Henry Bulson earned a walk, Mason Myllykangas and Braeden Schmitz both scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Aiden Staples threw three pitches and he was forced to leave the game. Will Suchy threw 6 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Elijah Holthaus gave up one hit, two walks and one run.

The Cardinals offense was led by Luke Hagen, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Reid Riesdorf went 2 for 3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Shey Endres went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Nate Hammerback went went 1 for 3. Nate Knoll and Devon Swerman both earned a walk and each had a stolen base and Caleb Runge earned a walk.

WILLMAR CARDINALS 11 STC APOLLO EAGLES 6

(Thursday May 6th @ Willmar) Central Lakes Conference

The Cardinals defeated their CLC rivals the Eagles, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and seven different players collecting hits. Their starting pitcher Dalton Ogdahl threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ian Koosman earned the save with two innings of relief, he gave up two hits and he issued a walk.

The Cardinals were led by Hunter Magnuson went 1 for 3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Andrew Baumgart went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Solonek went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ian Koosman went 1 for 4 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Chase Dirksen went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Etterman went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Dylan Armdorfer and Connor Owens both scored a run and Brandt Sunder earned a walk.

The Eagles starting pitcher Elian Mezquita threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Grant Roob threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Luke Boettcher threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Hayden Schmitz, he went 2 for 2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Hausmann went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Luke Boettcher went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Grant Roob went 2 for 4 for a RBI and Will Allenspach was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Elian Mezquita went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk, Blake O’Hara was hit by a pitch and Grant Stadther scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 1 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

(Thursday May 6th @ Pierz) Granite Ridge Conference

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Pioneers in a pitching dual. The Falcons Logan Winkelman did the pitcher chores, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits and he recorded nine strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk, also stolen 2nd base. Mitch Foss went 1 for 2 and he scored the games only run. Colby Johnson earned two walks, Hunter Gorecki earned a walk and Logan Thorsten had a sacrifice.

The Pioneers starting pitcher, Noah Cekalla, threw a complete game, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Kolten Hoppke went 2 for 2 and Kaden Hoppke went 1 for 3 to led the Pioneers offense. Jonah Prokott had a sacrifice, Jeremy Bingesser was hit by a pitch and Michael Leidenfrost had a sacrifice.

FOLEY FALCONS 10 LPGE THUNDER 0 (5 Innings)

(Friday May 7th @ Foley) Section Game

The Falcons defeated their rivals the Thunder, they collected eleven hits including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Mike Moulzolf had great support, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Falcon offense was led by seven players collecting hits, Hunter Gorecki went 2 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Hunter Holewa went 2 for 3 for an RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Logan Thorsten went 1 for 4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Colby Johnson had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Charles Hackett went 1 for 1with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Barthelemy went 1 for 3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Brady Wirth went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Mitch Foss went 1 for 3, Ryan Chmielewski was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Vice Jurek scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Thunder, Brady Swanson, threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up eleven hits, ten runs and two walks. Brady Swanson went 1 for 2 and Korbin Lowe earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 9 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 2

(Thursday May 6th @ Farming) Granite Ridge Conference

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe the Thunder, backed by eight hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher Breyden Eiynck threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Robert Schleper threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies were led on offense by Zach Moritz, he went 3 for 5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Evan Kalthoff went 2 for 4 for two RBIs and Breyden Eiynck went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ethan Navratil had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Will Mergen was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Sand went 1 for 3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Avery Schmitz went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Tanner Arceneau earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run and Peyton Krumrei had a stolen base.

The Thunders starting pitcher Elliot Swanson threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Aiden Pardino threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Anderson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Thunder was led on offense by Nolan Spence, he went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Caden Spence went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Wyatt Petron went 1 for 4 with a stolen base, Eliot Swanson was hit by a pitch and Gavin Birdsell had a stolen base. Carter Anderson, Brent Netland and Aiden Pardino all went 1 for 3.

ALBANY HUSKIES 10 MORA MUSTANGS 3

(Thursday May 7th @ St. Martin) Granite Ridge Conference

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe the Mustangs, backed by nine hits and aided by eight walks. This gave their starting pitcher good support, No. 23 started and he threw a complete to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, three runs, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Zach Moritz, he went 2 for 4 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Caden Sand went 2 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil went 1 for 3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Arceneau went 1 for 2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brady Goebel went 1 for 2, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Evan Kalthoff was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk and Brayden Eiynck went 1 for 4 and he scored a run. Nolan Reuter went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and No. 21 earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Mustangs Seth Hatch threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded a strikeout. Nathan Selina went 1 2/3 in relief, he gave p two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Mustangs offense was led by Nolan Mcgaw, he went 2 for 3 with a double for two RBIs and Jagger Steiner went 2 for 4 with a double, and he scored a run. Sam Istuen went 1 for 4 for a RBI, Braedon Smith went 2 for 3 and Kenny Randy went 1 for 3.

ALBANY HUSKIES 7 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 1

(Thursday May 6th @ Farming) Granite Ridge Conference

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference foe the Thunder in game No. 2 of their double header. They collected five hits, including nine walks, this gave their starting pitcher good support. Carter Thelen threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Carter Birr threw one inning in relief to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1 for 2 for an RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Breyden Eiynck went 1 for 2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Evan Kalthoff went 1 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Navratil went 1 for 4. Nolan Reuter and Caden Sand both earned a walk and each scored a run, Carter Thelen earned a walk and Peyton Krumrei had a stolen base.

The Thunders starting pitcher, Trevor Jones threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ryan Bouley threw one inning in relief, he gave up a hit, two runs and he recorded three walks. Their offense was led by Gavin Birdsell, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Nolan Spence went 2 for 2. Wyatt Petron and Carter Anderson both went 1 for 3 and Caden Spence had a stolen base and he scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 3 STC CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 0

(Thursday May 6th @ Little Falls) Granite Ridge Conference

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles and a no-hitter. Zach Gwost had the pitcher duties, he threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up no hits, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was also led by Zach Gwost, he went

1 for 3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Colli Kray went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and Matt Fillippi went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Austin Neu went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Paul Phillippi went 1 for 2. Spencer Friese went 1 for 3, Dan Couture earned a walk and Riley Czech scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher Andrew Rott threw six innings, he gave up six hits, thee runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Andrew Rott, Grant Wensman and Austin Lenzmeier all earned a walk and Ryan Jensen was hit by a pitch.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 14 MINNEHAHA ACADEMY 4 (6 In)

(Saturday May 7th @ Faber Field)

The Crusaders defeated their state ranked rivals the Red Hawks, backed by ten hits, including two triples and a double. They were also aided by nine walks. This gave their pitchers great support, their starter Steven Ellingson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw four innings in relief, he threw four innings, he gave up five his, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Crusaders were led by Ryan Janzen on offense, he went 5 for 5 with two triples for five RBI’s and he scored a run. Andrew Rott went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored one run. Grant Wensmann went 2 for 3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Ronan Voss went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Larson was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk and Logan Simones went 1 for 4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Steven Ellingson was credited for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Leintz earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Lenzmeier earned two walks, Max Henke scored three runs and Isaiah Pesch scored two runs.

The Red Hawks starting pitcher, Leo Kloss, threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, ten runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Josh Mahoney threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Red Hawks offense was led by Caidan Moore, he went 1 for 2 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Robert Downs went 1 for 2 with two walks and he scored a run and Leo Koosman went 1 for 3. Rutger Hoekstra was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Owen Santiago went 1 for 3, Evan Paten earned a walk and Toby Jacobson was hit by a pitch nod he scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 14 BBE JAGUARS 1 (5 Innings)

(Thursday May 6th @ Elrosa) Central Mn. Conference

The Royals defeated their CMC rivals in game No. 1 of their double header, backed by ten hits, including four doubles. Brady Petron was the Royals starting pitcher, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Carter Petron, he went 3 for 4 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Brezinka went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Will Gorecki went 2 for 3 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Petron went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI, ha stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Cekalla went 1 for 2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Grayson Suska was credited for three RBIs and Nathan Kolbo was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jacob Leibold went 1 for 4 and he scored a run, Drew Yourczek earned a walk and Blake Albright scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher Jacob Waltz threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, eight runs and two walks. Ben Waller threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up six hits, and six runs. Jeb Jones threw the final inning in relief, he retired three batters. Ben Waller went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch, Wyatt Steffenson earned a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Walz was hit by a pitch.

ROYALTON ROYALS 7 BBE JAGUARS 1

(Thursday May 6th @ Elrosa) Central Mn. Conference

The Royals defeated their CMC rivals the Jaguars in game No. 2 of their double header, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles. The Royals pitcher Blake Albright threw a great game, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Royals were led on offense by Brady Petron, he went 1 for 2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Brady Brezinka went 1 for 4 for two RBIs, with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nate Kolbo went 2 for 3 with a double for RBI and he scored a run. Grayson Suska went 1 for 3 and he earned a walk and Carter Petron went 1 for 2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brady Brezinka went 1 for 3, Will Gorecki earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Zach Cekalla had a sacrifice and Jacob Leibold had a stolen base.

The Jaguars starting pitcher, Talen Kampsen threw four innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Tanner Schelton threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Weller went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Blaine Fischer was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Peyton Winter was hit by a pitch.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 15 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 7

(Thursday May 6th @ Maple Lake) Central Mn. Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their CMC rivals the Irish in game one of their double header, backed by sixteen hits, including six doubles and a triple. This gave their pitchers great support, Ryan Messer was the Bulldog starter. He threw five innings in to earn the win. He gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recored one strikeout.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Grayson Fuchs, he went 4 for 5 with a double for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Drew Tangen went 2 for 4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he had three stolen bases. Elian Nelson went 2 for 5 with a double for three RBIs and Chase Bayer went 1 for 4 with a stolen base. Tanner Stanley went 1 for 4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and Abe Bullard went 1 for 5 for an RBI.Max Ahtmann went 1 for 1 with a double for a RBI and Cooper Bast went 2 for 4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tori Ulmscheid went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Irish starting pitcher Noah Beffel threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eddy Neu threw the final inning in relief, he gave up five hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Luke Goetz, he went 1 for 4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Noah Beffel went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBIs and Riley Hagen wen 1 for 4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Jost went 2 for 3 and he earned two walks and Brady Scanlon was credited for a RBI and he earned a walk. Marcus Weiner went 1 for 4 with a walk, Sam Marquarette went 1 for 5 and Nathan Zander went 1 for 4.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 20 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 3 (5 In)

(Thursday May 6th @ Maple Lake) Central Mn. Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their CMC rivals in game two of their double header, backed by fourteen hits, including three doubles and a triple and ten players that collected hits. Tori Ulmscheid the Bulldogs starting pitcher threw six innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Bennett Evans threw the last inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Tanner Stanley, he went 2 for 4 with a double for three RBIs. Grayson Fuchs went 2 for 5 with a double for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Drew Tangen went 2 for 5 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Cooper Bast went 1 for 1 for two RBIs. Trent Wendlandt went 3 for 4 for an RBI, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base. Abe Bullard went 2 for 5 with a double for two RBIs and Ryan Messer went 3 for 5 for two RBIs. Jevon Terres went 2 for 5 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Eli Nelson went 2 for 4 with a triple and a double and Max Ahtmann went 1 for 5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he a stolen base.

The Irish starting pitcher, Riley Hagen, threw four innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Zander threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up nine hits, two walks, eleven runs and he recorded one strikeout. Eddy Neu threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued a walk and he recored a strikeout. The Irish offense was led by Noah Beffel, he went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBIs and Riley Hagen went 2 for 3 with a double. Brady Scanlon earned a pair of walks and Sam Marquarette scored a run and he earned a walk.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 12 NEW LONDON-SPICER WILDCATS 1

(Friday May 7th @ Spicer)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 7 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 4

(Thursday May 6th @ Watkins) Central Mn. Conference

The Eagles defeated their CMC rival the Huskers in game one of their double header, backed by nine hits, including a home run, triple and a double. Nolan Geislinger started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Micheal Bautch, he went 1 for 3 with a home run for three RBIs and Myles Dzienzel went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs. Nolan Geislinger went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 1 for 3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Landon Neiman went 2 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Geislinger went 1 for 4 and he scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher Tate Lange threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Huskers Cohl Clear went 1 for 4 for a RBI and Rob Voller went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Sam Harren went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Tate Lange earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Lange had a sacrifice, Andrew Ruden earn a walk and Conner Klocker scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 11 HOLDINGFORD 9

(Thursday May 6th @ Watkins) Central Mn. Conference

The Eagles defeated the CMC rivals the Huskers in game two of their double header, backed by eight hits, including two triples and a double. Jared Geislinger started on the mound for the Eagles. He threw five innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts to earn the win. Landon Neiman threw one inning in relief, he gave up four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Sam Nistler threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and recorded one strikeout to earn the save.

The Eagles offense was led by Gavin Mathies, he went 3 for 3 with a triple and a double for three RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, had stolen base and he scored two runs. Michael Bautch went 2 for 5 with a triple for a RBI and he scored three runs and Sam Nistler was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Nolan Geislinger went 2 for 5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Myles Dziengel went 1 for 4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Landon Neiman was credited for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs, Jackson Geislinger earned a walk and Armando Walker scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher Nate Hanson threw four innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Lange threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits two runs, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Jaden Bartkowicz went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Tomasck went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored at run. Drew Lange went 2 for 3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Connor Klocker went 1 for 2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Tate Lange was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs and Luke Bieniek was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Rob Voller was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cohl Clear was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Andrew Ruden and Sam Harren both earned a walk.

ACGC FALCONS 10 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0 (5 Innings)

(Thursday May 6th @ Grove City) Central Mn. Conference

The Falcons defeated their CMC rivals the Cubs, backed by nine hits and a solid pitching performance by Jack Peterson. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 1 for 3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jackson Behm went 1 for 3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run and Conor Barker went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler Gross went 3 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jack Peterson was credited for a RBI. Zach Bagley went 1 for 3 and he scored a run and Logan Straumann went 1 for 2 and he was hit by a pitch. Hunter Bjur went 1 for 3 and he scored a run, Mason Hiltner earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Malcolm Ludwig scored a run.

The Cubs Austin Donnay started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Matt Young threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Ashton “Shuggs” went 1 for 2 with a double and Blake Brutger went 1 for 1 with a stolen base. Ty Gustafson and Carter Lyrek both went 1 for 2 and Cody Leither earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

ACGC FALCONS 18 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3 (5 Innings)

(Thursday May 6th @ Grove City) Central Mn. Conference

The Falcons defeated their CMC rivals the Cubs in game two of their double header, backed by eleven hits. Zach Bagley started on the mound for the Falcons, he threw three innings, he gave upon two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Straumann threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Conor Barker threw the final inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 3 for 3 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he had three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jackson Behm went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Malcolm Ludwig went 2 for 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Connor Barker went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Zach Schultz went 1 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Hayden Straumann went 1 for 2 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Zach Bagley went 1 for 1, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jack Peterson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Mason Hiltner had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher Carter Lyrek threw one inning, he gave up five hits, six runs and he issued four walks. Ace Meyer threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Cubs offense was led by Ashton “Shuggs” Hanan, he went 2 for 3 for a RBI and Cody Leither went 1 for 2 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Brutger was credited for a RBI, Carter Lyrek had two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and Devin Waldorf had a stolen base.

BECKER BULLDOGS 15 MONTICELLO MAGIC 5 (5 Innings)

(Thursday May 6th @ Monticello) Mississippi 8 Conference

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 conference rivals the Magic, by fourteen hits, including four doubles, two triples and a home run. Nick Berglund started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led by eight different players collecting hits, one of their leaders was Nick Berglund, he went 3 for 4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jackson Thorn went 2 for 4 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Lucas Eigen went 2 for 4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Will Thorn went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly and a home run for two RBIs. Gavin Swanson went 2 for 4 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Kenny Foster Jones went 1 for 4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nolan Murphy went 1 for 3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mitchell Louden went 2 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matthew Huffman earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs, Carson Makarrel and Jack Steishal both scored a run.

The Magic starting pitcher Caden Ritter threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, and one walk. Alex Fearing threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Magic offense was led by Jackson Pribyl, he went 2 for 3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs. Alex Fearing went 2 for 3 with a triple for three RBIs and Brock Woitalla went 1 for 2, with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Logan Raab went 1 for 2 with a walk and he scored a run and Luke Branson went 1 for 2. Caden Ritter earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Flanagan earned a walk.

PRINCETON TIGERS 5 BECKER BULLDOGS 4

(Friday May 7th @ Princeton) Mississippi 8 Conference

The Tigers defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals on a walk off. They loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh and the winning run was scored on a batter hit by a pitch. The Tigers did collect nine hits, to give Mason Bertrand their starting hurler, good support. He threw a compete game to earn the win, he gave up nine hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Eli Gibbs, he went 1 for 3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Mitch Krone was credited for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Brown went 1 for 4 for an RBI and a stolen base and Adam Johanssen went 2 for 4 and he scored two runs. Mason Bertrand went 1 for 3, with a walk and he had a stolen base. Dan Minks was credited for an RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Devin Day was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Kevin Rahe earned a walk.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher Jackson Thorn threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Thorn threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Mitchell Louden went 2 for 3 with a double and Gavin Swanson went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice for two RBIs. Lucas Eigen went 2 for 3 with a double and he scored two runs. Nick Berglund went 2 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base. Will Thorn went 1 for 4 with a double or a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Hoffman went 1 for 2 with a stolen base.

CENTRAL LAKES CONFERENCE

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 9-0 10-0

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 9-1 10-0

WILLMAR CARDINALS 8-0 10-0

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 5-4 5-7

ROCORI SPARTANS 5-3 6-5

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 3-3 3-4

CLOUD TECH TIGERS 3-5 4-7

FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2-6 2-6

BRAINERD WARRIORS 1-7 2-9

CLOUD APOLLO EAGLES. 1-9 2-11

CENTRAL MINNESOTA CONFERENCE

ATWATER COSMOS GROVE CITY FALCONS 6-1 9-1

ROYALTON ROYALS 7-2 9-4

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 6-3 7-3

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 5-3 6-5

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 3-3 3-4

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS 3-6 3-6

KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2-7 3-8

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1-5 1-5

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

(Incomplete)

Foley Falcons 6-0/11-0

Albany Huskers 5-1/10-1

STATE RANKINGS

CLASS AAA

Bemidji Lumberjacks Mankato West Willmar Cardinals Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres Holy Angels

CLASS AA

Foley Falcons Glencoe-Silver Lake Panthers Luverne Cardinals Albany Huskers Rochester Lourde Eskew Caledonia Warriors Belle Plaine Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Perham

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

(MAY 10th Thur MAY 15th)

Monday May 10th

Holdingford Huskers @ Kimball Area Cubs (4:30)

Maple Lake Irish @ Royalton Royals (4:30)

STC Tech Tigers @ St. Francis (4:30)

Tuesday May 11th

Paynesville Area Bulldogs @ BBE Jaguars (4:00) 2 games (Elrosa)

Eden Valley-Watkins @ ACGC Falcons (4:30)

Sartell Sabres @ Brainerd Warriors (4:00)

Rocori Spartans @ Fergus Falls Otters (4:00) 2 games

St. Cloud Tech @ St.Cloud Apollo Eagles (4:00) (Putz)

Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm @ Alexandria (4:30) 2 games

Foley Falcons @ LIttle Falls Flyers (5:00)

Albany Huskies @ STC Cathedral Crusaders (7:00)

Thursday May 12th

ACGC Falcons @ Holdingford Huskers (4:00) 2 Games

Paynesville Area Bulldogs @ Kimball Area (4:00) 2 Games

Eden Valley-Watkins @ Royalton Royals (4:00) 2 Games

St. Cloud Tech Tigers @ Sauk Rapids Storm (4:30)

Rocori Spartans @ Alexandria Cardinals (5:00)

Bemidji Lumberjacks @ Sartell Sabres (5:00)

Albany Huskies @ Littlle Falls Flyers (5:00)

Foley Faclons @ Milaca Wolves (5:00)

STC Cathedral Crusaders @ Zimmerman (5:00)

Friday May 13th

Rocori Spartans @ Little Falls Flyers (5:00)

NLS Wildcats @ Albany Huskies (4:30) St.Martin

STC Cathedral @ Foley Falcons (5:00)

Albany Huskies @ Melrose Dutchman (7:30) Freeport

Becker Bulldogs @ Alexandria Cards (5:00)