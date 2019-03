The Cathedral Crusaders improved to 20-0 on the season with a 3-0 win over Melrose in the Section 6AA playoffs at Dick Putz Field. Senior Brindley Thiesen struck out 13 Dutchmen hitters while also knocking in a pair of runs at the plate.

The Crusaders will take on Minnewaska Monday night at Dick Putz Field.

ELSEWHERE:

Becker 6, Tech 5

Sauk Centre 5, ROCORI 0

Moorhead 4, Apollo 1