High School Baseball Results Tuesday May 23

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

GRANITE RIDGE CONFERENCE

CATHEDERAL CRUSADERS 12 MILACA WOLVES 2

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Crusaders defeated their conference rivals the Wolves, backed by eight hits, aided by seven walks and a pair of big innings. They put up four runs in the third and six runs in the fourth innings. They had a good pitching performance by Trevor Fleege, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Trevor Fleege went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cade Simones went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Caden Johnson earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. John Brew went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Henry Schloe was credited for a RBI.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Porter Meyer, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, twelve runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Overson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and one walk. The Wolves offense was led by Porter Meyer, he went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bryce Mehrwerth went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Griffin Boldt went 1-for-2 and Mason Hartung went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

PIERZ PIONEERS 11 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 0

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Pioneers defeated their conference rivals the Thunder, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. They put up seven runs in the seventh to give their starting pitcher great support. Reese Young started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Kirby Fischer, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a a pair of runs. Max Barclay went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Joey Stuckmeyer went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chase Becker went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reese Young went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Kaden Kruschek had a pair of sacrifice flys for two RBIs, Nate Solinger earned a walk and he scored a run and Bo Woitalla scored a run.

The Thunders starting pitcher Brennen Pardino threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Hunter Lowe, he went 1-for-2 and No. 8 went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Arik Killinger went 1-for-2, Elliot Swanson earned two walks and Trey Wibeto and Sam Birdsell both earned a walk.

CENTRAL MN. CONFERENCE

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 11 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 0

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Huskers, backed by fifteen hits, good defense and a very good pitching performance. Esau Nelson started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Esau Nelson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Isaac Lieser went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Pauls went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Spencer Eisenbraun went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Max Ahtmann went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brandon Carlson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-2 and he scored a pair of runs. Josiah Utsch went 2-for-3, Abe Brunner and Brandon Hess both scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Dominick Hoikka, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Tommek threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk. Masyn Patrick threw three innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dominick Hoikka and Masyn Patrick both went 1-for-2 and Diertz Opatz went 1-for-3 to the Huskers offense.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 3 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Huskers in game two of their double header, with good defense and solid pitching. Josiah Utsch started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grayson Fuchs threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Spencer Eisenbraun, he went 2-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Max Ahtmann scored a run. Abe Brenner had a stolen base and he scored a run and Josiah Utsch was hit by a pitch.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Gavin Johnson, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and five walks. Dominick Hoikka threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dominick Hoikka went 2-for-3. Drew Lange went 1-for-4 and Chase Lyon went 1-for-2. Cole Clear had a sacrifice bunt, Masyn Patrick was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Abe Prumber had a stolen base.

EXHIBITION (Non-Conference)

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 6 BUFFALO BISON 0

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Sabres from the Central Lakes Conference defeated their non-conference foe the Bison, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Righty Tyler Phelps Hemmesch started on the mound for the Sabres, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Blake Blonigen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brett Schlangen closed it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Sabres offense was led by Jake Gruebele, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dylan Simones went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kade Lewis went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4. Tyler Phelps Hemmesch earned a walk, Will Thompson was hit by a pitch, Drew Geiger scored two runs and Eli Hanson had a stolen base.

The Bison starting pitcher Broc Mutterer threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Eric Johnson threw two innings in relief to close it out. The Bison offense was led by Caleb Brauer, he went 1-for-1 with a walk, Jack Henry and Wyatt Wicks both earned two walks and Eric Johnson and Isaac Hill both earned a walk.

EVW EAGLES 15 ALBANY HUSKIES 0

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Eagles from the Central Mn. Conference defeated their foe the Huskies from the Granite Ridge conference, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles, a triple and a home run. The Eagles starting pitcher, Sam Nistler threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Nolan Geislinger threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Landon Neiman went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored four runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Lane Harff earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Max Geislinger went 1-for-1 with a home run and he scored three runs. Ty Stanwick had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Caden Neiman went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs, Coltant Harff, Devin Dockendorf and Nolan Hugg all earned a walk and each scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was Drew Cramlet, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, seven runs and five walks. Landon Vogel threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Jayden Schaefer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Voss and Jake Lauer both earned a walk to lead the Huskies offense.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 10 SRR STORM 6

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Magic from the Mississippi 8 conference defeated the Storm from the Central Lakes Conference, backed by nine hits, including a triple and a double. The starting pitcher Cal Ulven threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brock Holthaus threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Magic offense was led by Brock Holthaus, he went 2-for-3 with triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Tyler Bitz went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Hudson Landkammer went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Easton Peters went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Caden King earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyson Uisness went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cal Ulven went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Ranucci had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Nick Anderson earned a walk.

The Storms starting pitcher was Ben Rothstein, he threw five innings, he gave up five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Daniel Dusing threw one inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Jeff Solorz, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Shea Koster went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luke Pakkala went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Cullen Posch went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Ben Rothstein went 2-for-4 Keegan Patterson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Andrew Bemboom earned a walk and he scored a run. Kade Gibbons earned a walk and Logan Bauer scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 9 ROCORI SPARTANS 8

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Flyers from the Granite Ridge Conference defeated the Spartans from the Central Lakes conference, in walk off fashion. The Flyers had fourteen hits, including four doubles and a triple and they were aided by seven walks. Beau Thoma started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded fives strikeouts. Charlie Smieja threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one walks. Matt Filippi threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Beau Thoma went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Owen Bode went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Joey Welinski went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 3-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Hudson Filippi went 2-for-3 and he earned two walks and Alex Oberton earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Weber threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Beck Loesch, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. John Kinzer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks and Thad Lieser went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Brady Weber went 3-for-4 and he scored a run, Hunter Fuchs was hit by a pitch and Blake Tylutki had a stolen base.

BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS 5 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Lumberjacks defeated their rivals the Crush, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher Ty Lundeen threw a compete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Ryan Loewe, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Peyton Neadeau went 3-for-3 for a RBI and Dan Clusiau went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Corradi went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Ty Lundeen went 1-for-3 with a double. Will Zellman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Hunter Brodina went 1-for-4, Cain Justice went 1-for-3 and Ethan Biehn and Landon Hanson both scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2-for-4 and Brayden Schmitz went 1-for-4. Joe Hess earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jackson Sheetz was hit by a pitch and he had a pair of stolen bases and Parker Schultz was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kaden Mork had a sacrifice bunt, Tim Gohman was hit by a pitch, Devan Finnegan had a stolen base and Will Allenpach scored a run.

SPECTRUM STING 4 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 2

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Sting defeated the Cubs in exhibition action, backed by five hits and good defense. Jack Sims started on the mound for the Sting, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Sting offense was led by Will Ambrose, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jerry Gaetans went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Aiden Schmidt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and T. Ambrose went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. J. Jeske went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, Matthew Benson was hit by a pitch and D. Carlson had a sacrifice fly.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Josh Witte, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Winter threw 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 3-for-4 with a double, he had three stolen bases and he scored a run. Bryant Knaus went 1-for-3 with a triple and Clay Faber went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Blake Brutger went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Brandon Henkemeyer was hit by a pitch and Ronnie Arnold had a stolen base.

LPGE THUNDER 4 BBE JAGUARS 0

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Thunder defeated the Jaguars in exhibition action, backed by nine hits and good defense. C. Park started on the mound for the Thunder, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Thunder offense was led by Salvador Orozio, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Korbin Lowe went 1-for-4 for a RBI. C. Park went 3-for-3 and he scored a run and Kris Hanson went 1-for-3. B. Mitzel earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Tye Urban went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Hayden Sobiech, he threw five innings, he gve up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brett DeRoo threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Jaguar offense was led by Ethan Mueller, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Tanner Shelton and Tate Dekok both went 1-for-4. Luke Illies earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Luke Dingmann was hit twice by a pitch. Casey Lenarz earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base, Owen Paulson had a stolen base and Hayden Sobiech was hit by a pitch.

MONTEVIDEO THUNDER HAWKS 12 ACGC FALCONS 8

(Tuesday May 23rd)

The Thunder Hawks defeated the Falcons in exhibition action, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. Gannon Reidinger started on the mound, threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brad Snell threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Griffin Epema threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, and he recorded a strikeout.

The Thunder Hawk offense was led by Daniel Gunlogson, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run.Griffin Epema went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Jackson Baldwin went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he three stolen bases and he scored a run. Brady Snell went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper Dock went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Falcons was Tucker Johnson, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Terrel Renne threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jonas Morrison threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and three runs.

The Falcons offense was led by Isaiah Renne, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and a stolen base. Jonas Morrison went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Terrell Renne went 2-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base and Regan Elton went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Marcus Forsyth earned two walks and he scored a run, Eric Fester earned walk and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler-Gross earned a walk and he scored a run and Tucker Johnson earned two walks and he scored a run.