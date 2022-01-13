Here’s The Scoop on Next Weeks Events for ‘Hockey Day Minnesota’

HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA 2022

Hockey Day Minnesota is coming to Mankato next week with events beginning on Wednesday, January 19th with the focus on great women's hockey. Mankato will also shine the spotlight on area youth, special hockey, high school, and college hockey. For the complete schedule for times and details, click HERE.

Thursday, January 20th will be Community night and feature the Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey Program, which is all about wounded, injured, and disabled veterans.

Friday, January 21st is Friday Night Lights, which will feature the Minnesota State University Men's Alumni Game.

HOCKEY DAY MINNESOTA SATURDAY EVENTS

Saturday is the big day, Hockey Day Minnesota where Hockey Day Village will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Admission for adults is $65 per person and $35 for kids. High school girls hockey will kick everything off at 9:30 a.m.

Then high school boys hockey starts at 1 p.m.

At 4:30 you can enjoy Men's College Hockey when the University of St. Thomas takes on Minnesota State University.

Then at 7:30, everyone will be able to enjoy The Wild game on the Jumbotrons live streaming from the Xcel Energy Center, and after that, you'll be able to enjoy live music at 8:30 p.m.

HOCKEY DAY SUNDAY WRAPS IT ALL UP

But the fun doesn't stop there. Hockey Day Sunday offers free admission and live music all day long, plus the Minnesota State University Women's Alumni Game, and at 4 pm, there will be the first-ever Juniors match up as part of Hockey Day Minnesota when the Steele County Blades take on the Minnesota Mullets, and then to end the evening there will be adult league hockey to end the celebration.

