Hennepin County Sheriff Sentenced

ALEXANDRIA (KFGO) – Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has been given a 90-day suspended sentence, $610 fine and two years’ probation after pleading guilty to a drunken driving-related charge in Douglas County.

In the early morning of Dec. 8, Hutchinson was eastbound on I-94, about five miles east of Alexandria, when the SUV he was driving left the road and rolled. His blood alcohol content was .13. He had been attending a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference prior to the crash.

The sentence is in line with terms of a plea agreement Hutchinson reached with prosecutors last week. Hutchinson cannot drink or use non-prescription drugs and must complete a chemical assessment and follow recommendations and submit to random testing.