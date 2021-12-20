Local Company Aims To Help Families, Businesses Get Organized

ST. CLOUD -- Give the gift of organization this Christmas.

Simplicity Redefined is a professional organization company that strives to provide a functional way of living for your home or business.

Owners Kimberly Molitor and Carrie Christenson say with work, kids and other responsibilities some of those home projects can get put on hold to the point they can become and added stress.

Molitor says each project they take on is based on the person's specific needs.

We cater to the individual business, family or other organization and what works for each individual space.

Molitor says it doesn't have to be a downsizing situation for them to offer their input. Projects range from business spaces, home offices, digital organization and other needs.

Christenson says when they go into a home or business they begin with a consultation.

We always start with a call, and figure out their goals and where they are struggling and figuring out how they want their lives to change. From there then we do the actual project.

Christenson says they have a free tip sheet on their website to help people who want to get organized.

Simplicity Redefined will also be the keynote speaker at the St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce Lunchtime Learning event on January 3rd, 2022 at noon.