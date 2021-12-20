Santa To Parade Through Sartell Streets Wednesday Night

SARTELL -- Santa will be rolling through the streets of Sartell later this week.

Before his big ride on Christmas Eve, Santa and his friends will be riding in a fire truck for a special holiday parade.

Sartell Engagement Director Nikki Sweeter says Santa will leave the Public Safety Facility around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and first head down Second Street, playing music and waving to residents, before ending back at the Public Safety Facility.

The entire parade will take just over two hours and updates on which neighborhood Santa is visiting will be made on the Sartell Fire Department Facebook page.

The red line marks the start of the Santa Parade and the green line marks the end of the tour.

(Photo: City of Sartell)