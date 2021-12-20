Charity Challenge Crosses Threshold, Triggers Matching Grant

ST. CLOUD -- The annual Charity Challenge to support local food shelves has raised $130,000 halfway through the fundraiser.

It triggers a $100,000 matching grant from the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation.

However, the Central Minnesota Community Foundation is hoping to continue raising money to surpass last year's number of $625,000.

All of the money goes to support the food shelves at Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, and St. Joseph.

Donations should be sent directly to any of those food shelves with attention made to the Food Shelf Charity Challenge.

