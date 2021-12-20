Recruiting and Retention Tips for Central MN Employers

The job market continues to be a job seekers market in Central Minnesota. Gail Cruikshank is the Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says she has never seen a better job seeker market which makes retention of employees and recruiting new employees to Central Minnesota businesses more important. Here are some recruiting tips from Gail:

Recruiting Tips:

Ensure all employees from top to bottom are involved in the hiring process ; not just a function of HR.

; not just a function of HR. Employee referrals work more effectively than sign on bonuses

Word of mouth gets applicants – what kind of reputation does your company have?

– what kind of reputation does your company have? Recruiting/Hiring process simple and efficient What does your application process look like? Is it easy and job seeker friendly?

Try something new – new ideas work

Attractive, concise, and simple job descriptions

Do candidate/employees see future at your company?

Use our community resources

Get our free mobile app

Cruikshank says employers need to be flexible and should consider the following:

Consider hiring part time employees

Be open to flexible scheduling

Ask current employees what attract/keeps them there

Hire students. It gets them engaged in your industry early

Hire for attitude; train for skill

Be an inclusive employer – do your employees reflect our community?

– do your employees reflect our community? Reward and recognize your current team. They are the face of your organization.

If you'd like to learn more about Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation go to stcloudshines.com. My conversation with Gail is available below.