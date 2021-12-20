Winter Weather Advisory Tonight into Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Central Minnesota, including Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, and Todd Counties -- in effect from midnight tonight through noon Tuesday morning.

2 to 4 inches can be expected in the advisory area, with lesser amounts expected as you move south.

Snow is expected to begin to fall early Tuesday morning in the St. Cloud area with 1 to 3 inches possible, mainly before noon.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org.

From the National Weather Service this afternoon: A band of snow remains on track to bring a few inches of snow north of I-94 on Tuesday morning. Please plan on additional travel time with this snow.

