North Dakota Stole St. Cloud’s Snowplow Name From Last Winter

Jerks. North Dakota is taking a play from MnDOT's book and letting residents name snowplows this winter season, and not only are they copying the idea, they literally took St. Cloud's snowplow name from last winter.

Bring Me the News reported:

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) took suggestions from the public last month, then had employees whittle down the list to eight winners. The agency revealed the selected names Tuesday.

Last year, District 3 (the St. Cloud area) had a plow named Darth Blader. This year, the Bismarck area also has a snow plow named Darth Blader. Real original guys.

Other names included:

Darth Blader (Bismarck District)

Blizzard Wizard (Devils Lake District)

Plowasaurus Rex (Dickinson District)

Below Zero Hero (Fargo District)

Storming Norman (Grand Forks District)

Truck Norris (Minot District)

Orange Thunder (Valley City District)

Plowzilla (Williston District)

Submissions for this year's plow naming contest in Minnesota closed on December 15th, and 50 finalists for the public voting round will be revealed in January 2022. This year's names are going to blow North Dakota's out of the water. Let's show our neighboring state how it's done!

