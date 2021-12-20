Santa Fire Truck Parade is Coming to Foley Wednesday

THE SANTA FIRE TRUCK PARADE IS BACK IN FOLEY

Christmas brings out the little kid in all of us. Thinking back to the magical twinkling lights of Christmas time, visiting Santa at the mall, or seeing him on a parade route when you were young? That was an incredible thrill, and something we can share with our kids and grandkids even in 2021.

SANTA IS COMING

The good news is Santa is coming to Foley for a fun evening for kids and parents alike. The Santa Fire Truck Parade will be held this Wednesday, December 22nd, from 5:30- 8:30 pm. The event lasts approximately 3 hours, while the trucks with their beautiful blinking lights and holiday fun come through the city limits of Foley, delivering a message of cheer and fun for all.

THE ROUTE

I had the pleasure of chatting with Foley Fire Chief Mark Pappenfus earlier today, and he was very excited that they are bringing the parade back again this year. Now we just have to spread the word. The parade will begin on the southern half of town and work its way north through the neighborhoods. It is expected to last about 3 hours.

WHEN WILL THE PARADE ROUTE BY CLOSE TO YOUR HOME?

Since it's a parade route, a lot of people are wanting to know when the parade will be coming by their home specifically. The best way to prepare for the Santa Fire Truck Parade is to watch for the flashing lights as the parade approaches.

HELP SPREAD THE WORD

We must have a lot of good boys and girls here in central Minnesota, as Santa is coming to many locations, including Foley. The fire truck parade is always fun, but it's extra special and magical when Santa is also along for the ride. Santa will be waving from the fire truck, and kids will be able to get a free candy cane as the parade passes by.

Put on your winter hat, mittens, coat, and boots, and don't miss the fun. Help spread the word and holiday cheer that the Foley Fire Department will be bringing Santa and their bright beautiful firetrucks out for a wonderful parade through downtown Foley this Wednesday.

