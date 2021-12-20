Great River Regional Library System Going Fines-Free in 2022

ST. CLOUD -- You will no longer be fined for overdue library materials.

Starting January 3rd, The Great River Regional Library system will eliminate all overdue fines on checked out materials.

Breanne Johnson is with the Great River Regional Library. She says this initiative began back in 2019 with the elimination of overdue fines on children and teen materials.

Johnson says the goal of the expansion is to reduce the financial barriers that may prevent residents from accessing library materials, and to increase the amount of time our staff spend assisting library users in a positive way.

If late fines never prevent you from using your local library, you're asked to continue to consider paying it forward with the library's Year-End Campaign.

The Great River Regional Library provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright Counties.