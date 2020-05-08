Greatest Twins Team Bracket: 2002 vs 1969

Which is the greatest Twins team of all time? We are asking baseball fans in Central Minnesota to answer that question with a series of polls.

The #4 seed 2002 Twins feature pitchers Rick Reed (15-7, 3.78), Brad Radke (9-5, 4.72) and Kyle Lohse (13-8, 4.23). The lineup features Torii Hunter (.289/29/94), AJ Pierzynski (.300/6/49) and Jacque Jones (.300/27/85).

The #5 seed 1969 Twins boast a starting rotation of Jim Perry (20-6, 2.82), Dave Boswell (20-12, 3.23) and Jim Kaat (14-13, 3.49) and a lineup with Rod Carew (.332/8/56), Harmon Killebrew (.276/49/140) and Tony Oliva (.309/24/101).

Listen to Jay and Dave break down the matchup HERE: