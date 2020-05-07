Greatest Twins Team Bracket: 1991 vs 2006

Which is the greatest Twins team of all time? We are asking baseball fans in Central Minnesota to answer that question with a series of polls.

Our top seed, the 1991 Twins, went from worst to first to win the franchise's second World Series title in five seasons. The rotation features Jack Morris (18-12, 3.43), Scott Erickson (20-8, 3.18) and Kevin Tapani (16-9, 2.99), while the lineup boasts Kirby Puckett (.319, 15 HR, 89 RBI), Chili Davis (.277/29/93) and Kent Hrbek (.284/20/89).

The '91 squad will take on the #8 seed 2006 Twins in the first round of the bracket. The '06 Twins went on a furious second half run to reach the playoffs before being swept by Oakland.

The '06 rotation featured a dominant Johan Santana (19-6, 2.77, Cy Young Award), Brad Radke (12-9, 4.32) and Francisco Liriano (12-3, 2.16). The lineup featured AL MVP Justin Morneau (.321/34/130), batting champion Joe Mauer (.347/13/84) and Michael Cuddyer (.284/24/109).

