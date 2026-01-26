GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING UPDATE

JANUARY 26th

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 2-1 at their home triangular, they defeated Section 5A rival Benson 50-15 and Lean and Mean Section 6A BHV/PP 46-19. They were defeated by Section 5A rivals and No. 4A Minneota 48-14. Tyson Meagher, Jamison Meagher and Roman Roberg all went 3-0, Nolan Roberg, Mason Hansen and Daniel Flint all went 2-1. The Bulldogs earned twelve medals for 140 points to earn second place at the Alexandria “Big Ole” Invitational. Nolan Roberg (114/25-9) earned the championship, Tyson Meagher (107/32-3), Roman Roberg (127/30-8) both earned second place. Brayden Kierstead (139/29-10) and Brice Messer (285) both earned third place. Jamison Meagher (121/30-7) and Destin Reiter (127) both earned fourth. Nick Utsch (145), Alex Weber (152) and Daniel Flint (172) all earned fifth place and Devon Schmidt (133) and Sam Brick (215) both took sixth.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

No results reported

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

No results reported

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars went 0-3 at the Osakis “Silverstreaks” Quad. They were defeated by Osakis 51-20, EVW 39-31 and Pillager 42-36. Noah Jensen, Noah DeRoo and Jace Mueller all went 3-0 and Emmitt Skare and Aiden Mueller both went 2-1. The Jaguars earned five medals for 53 points for sixth place at the NLS “Wildcats” tournament. Noah Jensen (114/30-3) earned second place and Noah DeRoo (139) and Aiden Mueller (152) both earned third place, Jace Mueller (1450 earned fourth place and Bryce Borgerding (107) took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WAKTINS EAGLES

The Eagles went 1-2 at their home quadrangular, they defeated Royalton 42-36. They were defeated by Holdingford 59-13 and Lake Crystal 48-21. Carson DesMarais and Nick Becker both went 3-0 and Brody Sieben and Ryder Schmidt both went 2-1. The Eagles earned 38 points with three medal winners at the Red Rock Invitational. Nick Becker (285) earned the championship, Ryder Schmidt (160) earned fifth and Brody Sieben (133) took sixth place

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

No results reported

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs got eight medals for 193 points to earn third place at the Waconia Invitational. Harper Harmacher (107/25-3), Bennett Kujawa (139/32-2) and Aiden Golley (189/25-13) earned championships.

Jacob Williams (127/26-3), Levi Thompson (145/33-5) and Gus Baldry (215) all earned second place and Tyler Hall (145) earned fourth place and Keaton Colford (121) took sixth.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers were defeated by section rivals Pierz 48-20!

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated section rivals Little Falls 48-20 with a 4-9 match split.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons had a great team performance with ten earning medals for 168 points to earned the championship at the Orono “Spartans” invitational. William Gutormson (189/33-4) earned the championship, Wyatt Wall (139/27-8), Hunter Wilhelmi (152/33-7), Brody Kipka (160) and Teddy Rasmussen (172/24-11) all earned second place. Levi Ruhoff (114) and Parker Kipka (121) both earned third place. Wyatt Britz (160) earned fourth place. Jacob DesMarais (145) earned fifth place and Walker Harris (215) took sixth.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans were defeated by HLWW 30-27. They defeated both Sibley East 64-9 and WEM/JWP 53-9 at the Sibley East Duals. Trey Kraemer, Connor Faber, Carter Kremer, Mason Moscho, Kameron Moscho, Zac Humbert, Carson Alvarado-Konz, Sawyer Minnerath and Cooper Notch all went 2-0.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

No results reported

ALBANY HUSKIES

No results reported

SARTELL SABRES

No results reported

St. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush went 0-2 at the Hutchinson triangular, they were defeated by Hutchinson 42-24 and Orono 42-34. Noah Neuman, Sutton Kenning and Noah Orth all went 2-0!