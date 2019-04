Granite City Sports airs Monday through Friday from 12-2 p.m. on AM 1390 KXSS with John Holler and Dave Overlund. The podcast is also available on iTunes.

SCSU hockey junior Robby Jackson joined us for the first hour of the show. Hour two's topics included turd nominees, whether Loyola's Cinderella story is bad for the NCAA and we chat with Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network.