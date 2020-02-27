Gophers Lose In Spectacular Fashion Wednesday

The #9 Maryland Terrapins beat the Gopher men's basketball team 74-73 Wednesday night at Williams Arena. The loss drops Minnesota to 13-14 overall and 7-10 in Big Ten Conference play.

The Gophers played a solid first half and went into the locker room leading 47-31, but Maryland fought back in the second half, including a 10-1 run to end the game and seal the win.

The Gophers will try to bounce back Sunday evening in Wisconsin. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.