Gophers’ Ibrahim Named Big Ten Running Back Of The Year

University of Minnesota redshirt junior Mohamed Ibrahim has been named the 2020 Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year.

Through six games, Ibrahim leads the conference in rushing (175), yards (925) and rushing touchdowns (15). He is the first Gopher running back to earn the award.

In addition to the Ameche-Dayne award, Ibrahim was also named to the All Big Ten First Team.

The Gophers will play at Wisconsin Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.