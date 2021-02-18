Gophers Fall To Indiana Wednesday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team fell 82-72 at Indiana Wednesday night. The Gophers fall to 13-9 overall and 0-8 on the road with the loss.

Things started well for Minnesota as they built a two-point lead at the half and saw the game tied midway through the second half. However, the Hoosiers pulled away with an 18-4 run to take control of the game and earn the win.

Marcus Carr and Jamal Mashburn, Jr. each scored 19 points to lead Minnesota. The Gophers, who are on the NCAA Tournament bubble, have four games remaining in the regular season.

Luckily for the Gophers, three of their final four games are at home. Minnesota has posted a stellar 13-1 record at home this season including wins over Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa and Michigan State.

The lone road contest remaining for the Gophers is a game at Penn State on March 3rd.

Next up for Minnesota is a home game against #5 Illinois on Saturday afternoon. The game can be heard on AM 1240 and FM 95.3 WJON.

The Big Ten Tournament will be held in Indianapolis this season after having moved from Chicago. The NCAA Tournament and Final Four will also be held entirely in the state of Indiana.