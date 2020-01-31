Gophers Fall Short At Illinois Thursday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team fell 59-51 at #19 Illinois Thursday night. The Gophers are now 11-10 overall this season and 5-6 in the ridiculously competitive Big Ten Conference.

Both teams struggled from the floor, with the Gophers shooting just 31.7% and Illinois shooting 33.3%. The Illini led by 8-10 points for a majority of the second half, but the Gophers got within a point before fading down the stretch.

Daniel Oturu led Minnesota with 20 points, while no other Gopher managed more than eight points.

Minnesota is off until Wednesday when they host Wisconsin at Williams Arena.