The University of Minnesota men's basketball team defeated Northwestern 83-57 Sunday in Illinois. The Gophers are now 13-13 overall and 7-9 in the Big Ten.

Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Marcus Carr added 18 points and seven assists.

The Gophers will host #7 Maryland Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on WJON.