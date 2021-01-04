Gopher Hoops Tops #25 Ohio State

The #21 Gopher men's basketball team topped #25 Ohio State 77-60 Sunday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The win improves Minnesota to 10-2 on the season overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference.

The Gophers were led by transfer forward Liam Robbins' 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots. Marcus Carr added 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in the win.

Minnesota will hit the road for a matchup with the Michigan Wolverines Wednesday night in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.