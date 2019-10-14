Gopher Football Ranked For First Time Since 2014

The University of Minnesota football team is ranked 20th in the latest Associated Press poll, which was released Sunday evening. It marks the first time since 2014 that the Gophers have cracked the top 25.

Minnesota is 6-0 on the season after its convincing 34-7 win over Nebraska at TCF Bank Stadium Saturday night. The Gophers' 6-0 record is their best start since 2003, when they were undefeated through six games before a devastating loss to Michigan at the Metrodome.

The Gophers will travel to Rutgers on Saturday, October 19 to take on the 1-5 Scarlet Knights. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.