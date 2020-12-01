Gopher Basketball Tops Loyola Marymount Monday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team downed Loyola Marymount 67-64 Monday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers took both games of the Saturday-Monday matchups against the Lions and are now 3-0 on the season overall.

Gophers point guard Marcus Carr continued his early-season success with 26 points, including the game-winning three-pointer with less than three seconds left, while adding three assists and seven rebounds.

Minnesota guard Both Gach was the only other Gopher in double figures with ten points.

Next up for the Gophers is a matchup with the University of North Dakota on Friday night. The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.