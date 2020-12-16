Gopher Basketball Thumped At Illinois Tuesday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team fell 92-65 at #13 Illinois Tuesday night in its Big Ten Conference opener. The Gophers are now 6-1 on the season.

Minnesota point guard Marcus Carr had another efficient game with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, but he and his teammates shot just 27% from the floor in the loss.

Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn torched the Gophers for 33 points on 12-15 shooting while pulling down 13 rebounds.

Minnesota will look to bounce back when they host St. Louis University Sunday night at Williams Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on WJON.