Gopher Basketball Stays Unbeaten

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat Boston College 85-80 in a game that went to overtime Tuesday night at Williams Arena. The Gophers are now 5-0 on the season.

Point guard Marcus Carr led Minnesota with 22 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists, while Both Gach added 16 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Gophers will host Missouri-Kansas City Thursday night before beginning their Big Ten schedule on Tuesday, December 15th with a game at #6 Illinois.