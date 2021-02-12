Gopher Basketball Downs Purdue Thursday

The University of Minnesota men's basketball team beat #24 Purdue 71-68 Thursday afternoon at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. The win improves the Gophers to 13-7 on the season.

The Gophers' win is their second straight after also beating Nebraska on Monday. Minnesota is 6-7 in the loaded Big Ten Conference, which puts them in ninth place.

Minnesota trailed by two points with just 18 seconds left in the second half when Marcus Carr drained a three-pointer to give the Gophers a 69-68 lead. After a Boilermakers turnover, Gabe Kalscheur nailed a pair of free throws to secure the win for Minnesota.

Carr led the Gophers with 19 points on 7-18 shooting while adding five assists and four rebounds in the win. Kalscheur added 16 points- including four three-pointers- while also pulling down eight rebounds.

The Gophers, who are 0-6 on the road this season, will play at Maryland on Sunday night at 6 p.m. before playing a game at Indiana on Wednesday night.

Sunday's game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports with pregame coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. Minnesota has just six games remaining during the regular season before heading to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament.

The Gophers are "on the bubble" to make the NCAA Tournament this season and will likely need a strong finish to make it into the field of 68.