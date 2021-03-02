Golden Knights Snap Wild Win Streak In OT

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime Monday night in Nevada. The overtime loss snaps a six-game Wild winning streak, which now becomes a 'games with a point' streak.

The two teams combined to score six goals in the second period after a scoreless opening salvo, with the Wild tallying four goals and the Knights two.

The scoring began with a Cody Glass power play goal to give Vegas a 1-0 lead at 7:09 of the second period, assisted by Mark Stone and Shea Theodore.

However, the Wild answered back within two minutes when Jordan Greenway found the back of the net for his third goal of the season at 8:51.

Marcus Foligno gave the Wild a 2-1 lead with his third goal of the year at 9:57 of the second, assisted by Jonas Brodin.

Max Pacioretty knotted the game at two with the Knights' second power play goal of the period at 13:41, but the Wild would respond with a pair of goals to take a 4-2 lead before the end of the second period.

Nick Bonino gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead with his second goal of the season at 17:53, assisted by Marcus Foligno and Nico Sturm.

Foligno tallied his second goal of the period, and sixth of the year, at 18:12 with a top-corner snipe to give the Wild a 4-2 lead. Foligno's sharp-shooting goal was assisted by Zach Parise and Brodin.

The Golden Knights rallied to tie the game in the third period on goals from Nicolas Hauge at 12:40 and former Wild Alex Tuch at 19:18. Pacioretty would go on to score the winner for Vegas at 2:00 of overtime.

The Wild and Golden Knights will meet again in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.