Girls Basketball Section Results Wednesday February 28
The Sartell-St. Stephen girls basketball team stayed alive in the Section 8-4-A playoffs by defeating 5th seeded Moorhead 62-44 Wednesday night. The Sabres are seeded #4 in the section and will play at top seeded St. Michael-Albertville Saturday at 2 p.m.
Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals:
Brainerd 79, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56
Elk River 73, Buffalo 37
St. Michael-Albertville 90, Bemidji 27
Girls Basketball Thursday Schedule:
Section 8AAA
#7 St. Cloud Crush at #2 Fergus Falls, 7pm
#6 ROCORI at #3 Willmar, 7pm
#5 Little Falls at #4 Detroit Lakes, 7pm
#1 Alexandria has a 1st round bye
Section 5AAA
#1 Becker has a 1st round bye
Section 6AA
(Games to be played Thursday February 29)
#9 Milaca at #8 Royalton, 7pm
#13 Kimball at #4 Cathedral, 7pm
#12 Annandale at #5 Legacy Christian Academy, 7pm
#15 Mora at #2 Sauk Centre, 7pm
#10 Spectrum at #7 Pine City, 7pm
#14 Melrose at #3 Holdingford, 7pm
#11 Osakis at #6 Foley, 7pm
#1 Albany has a 1st round bye