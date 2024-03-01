Girls Basketball Section Playoff Results Thursday February 29

Cathedral girls basketball earned a 44-33 win over Kimball in the Section 6AA first round playoffs Thursday night. Ella Voit led Cathedral with 16 points, 7 boards, 4 steals and 2 assists. Senior Katie Schaupp came off the bench to score 9 on three 3 point shots. McKenna Buckentine had 9 points and Ellie Voth had 8 rebounds. Cathedral plays Annandale in the Section 6AA quarterfinals Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at St. John's.

Section 6AA Playoffs:

Royalton 74, Milaca 65

Annandale 67, Legacy Christian Academy 40

Osakis 50, Foley 43

Holdingford 56, Melrose 35

Sauk Centre 68, Mora 40

Pine City 67, Spectrum 33

Albany 1st round bye

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals:

Fergus Falls 59, St. Cloud Crush 48

Willmar 47, ROCORI 37

Little Falls 45, Detroit Lakes 44

Alexandria 1st round bye

Get our free mobile app

Boys Basketball:

Coon Rapids 74, Sartell-St. Stephen 41

BBE 74, Royalton 42

Annandale 74, Esko 73

Legacy Christian Academy 93, Milaca 83

Friday's Boys Basketball Schedule:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Apollo

ROCORI at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Brainerd at Tech

Mora at Cathedral

Foley at Albany

Dassel-Cokato at Maple Lake

Watertown-Mayer at Annandale

Royalton at Osakis

Spectrum at Kimball

Pequot Lakes at Little Falls

Melrose at Sauk Centre