Girls Basketball Playoffs Tonight

The majority of area teams will participate tonight in section quarterfinal girls basketball games throughout the area. Tonight's schedule:

Section 8-4-A

Bemidji at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

Section 8-3-A

ROCORI at Willmar, 7pm

Little Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm

Section 6-2-A

Cathedral at Royalton, 7pm

Osakis at Kimball, 7pm

Melrose at Holdingford, 7pm

Eden Valley-Watkins at Foley, 7pm

Mora at Sauk Centre, 7pm

Boys Basketball:

Tech at Fergus Falls, 4pm

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Big Lake, 7pm