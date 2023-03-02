Girls Basketball Playoffs Tonight

photo - Dave Overlund

The majority of area teams will participate tonight in section quarterfinal girls basketball games throughout the area.  Tonight's schedule:

Section 8-4-A 
Bemidji at Sartell-St. Stephen, 7pm

Section 8-3-A
ROCORI at Willmar, 7pm
Little Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm

Section 6-2-A
Cathedral at Royalton, 7pm
Osakis at Kimball, 7pm
Melrose at Holdingford, 7pm
Eden Valley-Watkins at Foley, 7pm
Mora at Sauk Centre, 7pm

Boys Basketball:

Tech at Fergus Falls, 4pm
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Big Lake, 7pm

 

