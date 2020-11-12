Gameday Preview: Rocori vs Hutchinson
The Rocori Spartans will look to complete an undefeated regular season when they host Hutchinson in Cold Spring Thursday night. The Spartans are 5-0 so far this season.
The game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
HUTCHINSON (4-1)
Season recap: The Tigers are 4-1 this season with wins over Tech, Big Lake, Cambridge-Isanti and Becker along with a loss to Willmar in Week Four.
The Tigers rely almost exclusively on their running game, with 215 rushing attempts against just 36 rushing attempts.
Key players:
QB: Colin Nagel
14-36 (38.9%), 282 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; 54 rush for 307 yds and 3 TD
RB: Mitchell Piehl
75 rush for 594 yards and 6 TD
RB: Ty Glaser
42 rush for 220 yards and 5 TD
DEFENSE:
Carson Pink
14 total tackles, 4.5 sacks,
Tristan Hoppe
49 total tackles
ROCORI (5-0)
The Spartans have relied on a balanced attack, averaging 146 passing yards and 86 rushing yards per game for the season.
Key Players:
QB: Camdyn Bauer
45-79 (57%), 727 yards, 4 TD, 3 INT; 40 rush, 173 yds, 4 TDs
RB: Brady Linn
48 rush, 150 yards, 4 TDs
WR: Tucker Haakonson
22 rec, 429 yards, 3 TDs; 2 INTs
WR: Jayden Phillipi
9 rec, 138 yards, 1 TD
DEFENSE:
Brady Blattner
44 tackles, 1 forced fumble
Drew Schneider
40 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Luke Humbert
31 tackles, four forced fumbles