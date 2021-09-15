The Vikings could move on from Kirk Cousins following this season. Options to replace Cousins could include free agency, this year's 2nd round pick Kellen Mond or the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Draft experts predict 4 quarterbacks will go in the 1st round in next year's NFL draft. Let's take a look at the four.

Sam Howell, Carson Strong and Spencer Rattler could all be chosen in the top 10. Where the Vikings pick in the first round remains to be seen but a poor season will increase their odds of getting a top 10 pick.