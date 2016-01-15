ST. CLOUD - We're kicking off our winter activities themed Fun Friday series with an afternoon of sledding at Riverside Park in St. Cloud.

Sledding brings back many great memories from my childhood. My friends and I spent hours sledding down the steepest hills we could find and trying to figure out ways to make our sleds slide down the hill faster.

All ages can enjoy sledding and there are various sledding hills in and around the St. Cloud area.

Besides Riverside Park, you can find sledding hills at Wilson Park , Sauk Rapids High School , Calvary Hill and Hester Park.