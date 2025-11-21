The ROCORI girls basketball team opened its season with a 71-62 win over Litchfield on Thursday night in Cold Spring.

Sophie Hennen led the Spartans with 24 points and Jenna Owen added 15 in the win. ROCORI will host Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, November 25th.

Sauk Rapids-Rice fell 70-32 to Paynesville. The Storm was led by Maggie Maertens' 10 points, with Brooklyn Widmer adding six in the loss.

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Minneapolis Washburn @ St. Cloud Crush - 7:15 PM

Spring Lake Park @ Sartell - 7:15 PM

GIRLS HOCKEY

Alexandria beat the St. Cloud Crush 3-1 at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. Jordan Bovy made 33 saves for the Crush in the loss.

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Waconia @ St. Cloud Crush - 7:15 PM

Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Thief River Falls 7:30 PM

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sartell/Sauk Rapids @ Roseau - 1 PM

Warroad @ River Lakes - 3 PM

BOYS HOCKEY

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

#10 Cathedral @ Thief River Falls - 5:30 PM

Rock Ridge Co. @ Sartell - 7 PM

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE

Bemidji @ St. Cloud Crush - 2 PM