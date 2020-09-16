Friday Night Baseball Recap

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night !” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.

WEEK 2 RESULTS

HUTCHINSON TIGERS 2 STARZ 1 COMBO RED 1

The Tigers defeated the STARZ 1 Combo Red in a pitching dual this past Sunday night in a make up game that was rained out last Friday evening. The Tigers Zach Kuseske started on the mound, he threw three innings, he issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ty Glaser threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Javan Olmscheid threw the final inning in relief, he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Tigers were led on offense by Zach Kuseske went 2-for-3 and Brady Knorr went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI. Jared Olmscheid went 1-for-2 and Ty Glaser went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Max Eiynck wen 1-for-2 with a double and KK Starrett scored a run.

The STARZ starting pitcher Charlie Atkinson, a senior at Apollo HS, threw five innings, he gave up three hits, gave up one run, issued two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Elian Mezquita, a sophomore at Apollo HS, threw three innings in relief, gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The STARZ offense was led by Hayden Schmitz, a senior at Apollo HS, he went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Blake O’Hara, a sophomore at Apollo HS, earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Logan Mager, a sophomore at Apollo HS, was hit by a pitch and Will Allenspach, a sophomore at Apollo, earned a pair of walks.

HUTCHINSON TIGERS 4 STARZ 1 COMBO RED 3 (5 Innings)

The Tigers defeated the STARZ in game No. 2, this now gives them a 4-0 record after the second week. The Tigers starting pitcher Sam Rensch threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Einck threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he issued a walk and he recorded three strikeouts. KK Starrett threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Tigers were led on offense by Max Einck went 1-for-2 for 2 RBIs and Gavin Hutchins went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Isaac Starke went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Tate Renning went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Brandon McGill was credited with a RBI. Griff Telecky went 1-for-2 and Sam Rensch went 1-for-1. KK Starrett earned a walk, Javan Olmscheid earned a walk and Ty Glaser was hit by a pitch. Zach Kuseske earned a walk and he scored a run and Billy Marquardt earned a walk.

The STARTZ pitchers, I wasn’t give this info, sorry I am not able to share who pitcher in the 2nd game, players don’t have numbers. The STARTZ offense was led by Calvin Schmitz went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Hayden Schmitz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Mager went 1-for-2. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 and Alex Hausmann, a senior at Apollo HS, earned a walk. Blake O’Hara earned a walk and Jack Schafer, a junior from Brainerd HS, was hit by a pitch. Charlie Atkinson earned a walk and he scored a a run.

WEEK TWO RESULTS:

Division I results and award winners:

Hutchinson sweeps Starz 1 Combo Red, 2-1, 4-2

Silver Slugger: Max Einck

Hard Hat Grinder: Calvin Schmitz

Dealer: Zach Kuseske

Willmar plates 2 in the final inning to beat St. Cloud. 4-2

Big Lake & Rocori tied both games 7-7, 5-5.

Silver Slugger: Connor Clark

Hard Hat Grinder: Samson Schlegel

Dealer: Brandon Stern

Division II results and award winners:

Starz Combo White took both games over Starz Combo Black 10-0, 4-2.

Silver Slugger: Landon Janzen

Hardhat Grinder: Jake Ince

Dealer: Riley Meyer

Kimball took the doubleheader topping Eden Valley-Watkins 7-5, 5-4

Silver Slugger: Mike Bautch

Hard Hat Grinder: Shugs Hanan

Dealer: Levi Lampert

Alexandria sweeps Buffalo 2-1, 7-5

Silver Slugger: Piper Hanish

Hard Hat Grinder: Brady Reiter

Dealer: Caleb Gimbel

Elrosa and Cold Spring split 9-1, 8-1.

Silver Slugger: Gavin Kampsen

Hard Hat Grinder: Luke Van Erp

Dealer: Will Vanbeck

WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

Friday, September 18th 5:00 PM

DOUBLEHEADERS (5:00 Start Time/Two 7 Inning Games)