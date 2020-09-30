Friday Night Baseball Recap

cosmin4000

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night !” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.

WEEK FOUR RESULTS:

Games of The Week Summaries:

Friday September 25th

COLD SPRING 7 ST. CLOUD 6

Cold Spring defeated St. Cloud in one ten inning game, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Cold Springs right hander Nick Howen started on the mound. He threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick earned the Dealer of Game Award for his efforts. Right hander Thad Lieser threw four innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits and he issued four walks. Evan Acheson threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three walks and allowed three runs.

They were led on offense by Brady Linn, their center fielder, he went 1-for-2 with a huge triple to the center field fence. He drove in a pair of runs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Peyton Randall had a very good game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Cam Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Cam earned the Silver Slugger Award for the game. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tanner Rausch went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Thad Lieser went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and NIck Howen went 1-or-4 and he scored a run. Beck Loesch earned a walk and he scored a run, Cal Schmitz and Kyle Tauren both earned a walk.

The St. Cloud starting pitcher was right hander Henry “Hank” Bulson, he threw six innings. He gave up four hits, three runs, he issued four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Henry was named the Dealer of the Game! Right hander Andy Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The St. Cloud offense was led by Brayden Schmitz, went 2-for-3 for 2 RBIs and Spencer Gustin went 1-for-4 with a double. Noah Westphal went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Andy Johnson went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Jaden Mendel went 1-for-4, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Kilanowski went 2-for-4 with a double for a pair of RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. He was named the Silver Slugger Award Winner for the game. Tom Hoffman earned a walk, was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice. Isaac Hutchinson and Eric Nicholas each earned a walk and each scored a run. Henry Bulson earned a walk and had had a sacrifice bunt, Tim Gohman was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Eli Unze was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Division I

Cold Spring tops St. Cloud 7-6

Cam Miller Silver Slugger (Cold Spring)

Nick Howen Dealer of the Game (Cold Spring)

Blake Kilanowski Silver Slugger (St. Cloud)

Henry "Hank" Bulson Dealer of the Game (St. Cloud)

Willmar tops Big Lake 4-2

Chase Dealer of the Game (Big Lake)

Kiko Hernandez Hardhat Grinder of the Game (Willmar)

Division II

Cold Spring sweeps Alexandria 6-2, 11-4

Ben Millard Hard Hat Grinder of the Game

Logan Meyer Dealer of the Game (Cold Spring)

Hunter Heidgerken Silver Slugger of the Game (Cold Spring)

Spencer Schmidt Dealer of the Game (Alexandria)

Joe Lamski Grinder of the Game (Alexandria)

Dominic Ritter Silver Slugger of the Game (Sauk Centre)

Eden Valley-Watkins sweeps Buffalo, 17-1, 12-4

Jackson Geislinger, Silver Slugger of the Game (EVW)

Sam Nistler Dealer of the Game (EVW)

Gavin Mathies Grinder of the Night (EVW)

Monticello beats Starz 15-1

Andrew Ranucci Silver Slugger of the Game (Monticello)

Trevor Jones Dealer of the Game (Monticello)

Nate Krantz Grinder of the Game (Monticello)

Sunday September 27th

HUTCHINSON 9 STARZ 4

The Tigers are now 8-0 after the fourth week of action, they defeated the STARZ team, backed by six hits. This included a double and solid pitching pitcher performances. Right hander Zach Kuseske started on the mound, hr threw four innings, he gave up just one hit, issued two walks, gave up two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. He earned the Dealer of Game Award for his effort. Right hander Javan Olmscheid threw three innings in relief, he gave up a pair of hits, two runs, he issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Tigers were led by lefty Avery Liestman a senior at Litchfield High School. He went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run, he earned the Silver Slugger Award for his efforts in both ball games. Javan Olsmscheid went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Braeden McGill went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and KK Starrett went 1-for-2 for a RBI, one walk and he scored a run. Winky Estrada earned a pair of walks, scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Nick Walser earned a pair of walks and he was credited with a RBI. Zach Kuescke and Riley Taber both earned a walk and each scored a run.

The STARZ starting pitcher was right hander Charlie Atkinson, he threw three three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Schafer threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, seven runs, issued six walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The STARZ were led on offense by Charlie Atkinson, he went 1-for-3 with a triple, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 with a double. Jack Schafer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Hayden Schmitz earned a walk, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Logan Mager had a sacrifice and he earned a walk, Noah Rushmeyer scored a run and he had a stolen base and Blake O’Hara earned a walk.

HUTCHINSON 6 STARZ 3

The Tigers defeated the STARZ, backed by seven hits, including a double and ten stolen bases. This gave their starting pitcher right hander KK Starrett good support, he threw two innings. He gave up three hits, one run, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Avery Liestman threw five innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Avery Liestman, he went 2-for-2, he scored a pair of runs, earned a walk and he had four stolen bases, this earned him he Silver Slugger Award. Griffin Telecky went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Riley Taber went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Caden Besemen went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, scored a run and he had a pair of stolen bases. His efforts earned himself he Grinder Award of the Game. He is a sophomore at Litchfield High School. Winky Estrada went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Nick Walser earned a walk, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Zach Kuescke had a pair of stolen bases, Parker Wortz earned a walk and he scored a run and Braeden McGill earned a walk.

The STARZ starting pitcher was lefty Jaden Vorpahl, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Carter Gaspond threw two innings in relief, he gave up a hit, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Elian Mezquita threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The STARZ offense was led by Carter Gaspond, he went 1 for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run. Jalen Vorpahl went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI. Noah Rushmeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Cole Schmitz was credited with a RBI on a fielders choice and he had a stolen base. Hayden Schmitz went 1-for-3, Charlie Atkinson earned three walks and Jack Schafer had a stolen base.

BBE 10 KIMBALL 6, Kimball 4 BBE 0

Elrosa

Dealer - Will Vanbeck

Silver Slugger-Ashton Dingmann

Hardhat Grinder- Gavin Kampsen

Kimball

Dealer-Levi Lampert

Hardhat Grinder-Shuggs Hanan

Silver Slugger-Brandon Guggisberg