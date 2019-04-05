Former Tech Tiger Koenig Among Latest Rox Signees

Former Tech Tiger Trevor Koenig is among five pitchers who have signed to play for the St. Cloud Rox this summer. Koenig is currently a sophomore at St. Cloud State University.

Koenig finished his Tech career with an ERA of 1.80 and 177 strikeouts, and was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 40th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Other signees include Cold Spring native Joey Stock, who graduated from St. John's Prep. Stock currently plays for St. John's University where he is a junior. He appeared in six games with the Rox last season.

Lucas Gather (California-Berkeley), Ben Dotzler (Creighton) and RJ Martinez (Minot State) round out the additions.