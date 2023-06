Foley defeated Eden Valley-Watkins twice Thursday to capture the Section 6-2-A baseball title. The Falcons defeated top seeded Eden Valley-Watkins 6-3 and 6-4 at Dick Putz Field.

Get our free mobile app

Foley improves to 22-5 and will play in the Class 2-A State tournament next week at Dick Putz and Joe Faber Fields in St. Cloud.