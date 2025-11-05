The Eden Valley-Watkins football team is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2023. The Eagles will play Moose Lake-Willow River at 7pm Thursday night at Apollo High School in the Class AA Quarterfinals.

How the Eagles Got Here

The 8-2 Eagles are led by head coach Adam Tri. He joined me on WJON. Tri says the offensive line has been a big part of their success this season. He says "they've been a very tough, physical group." The linemen are Nick Becker, Wyatt Pauls, Mike Koetter-Petermeier, Sam Hoffman, Brody Kramer and Landon McCann. Tri says quarterback Blake Glenz has had a great year throwing and running the ball, LaMichael Artis has been their top running back and their top receivers have been Brayden Becker, Preston Langer and Matthew Heuring. Tri says the team have been very coachable and has gotten better as the season has gone on.

Thursday's Opponent

Tri says his guys would love to have the opportunity to play at US Bank Stadium but they aren't looking past Moose Lake-Willow River. He says the Rebels like to the run the ball and they are good at it....they're very physical. Tri says they are well coached and will be a challenge to play against. He says they will need to play a really good game to advance. Moose Lake-Willow River is 10-0 this season.

Eden Valley-Watkins Roster

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Becker, Brayden WR 6'1" 180 12 2 Langer, Preston DL 6'2" 195 12 3 Torborg, Maxwell WR 6.0" 165 12 4 Heuring, Matthew WR 5'11" 140 10 5 Portner, Jackson RB 5'7" 175 12 7 Glenz, Blake QB 6'1" 170 12 8 Demarais, Cason WR 5'6 130 9 9 Dziengel, Bennet WR 6 130 9 10 Heinen, Zackary WR 5'10 145 9 11 Berg, Torii QB 5'9 130 9 12 DeRose, David QB 5'9 130 9 13 Sieben, Brody WR 5'7 140 11 18 Krapf, Tate QB 6'3 180 10 19 Pauls, Brody WR 5'8 125 9 20 Rohrbeck, Jase WR 5'9 140 9 21 Artis, LaMichael RB 5'10 185 11 22 Rausch, Easton RB 5'7 130 9 23 Schreifels, Tyler RB 5'10" 170 10 24 Swanson, Devin WR 5'10 170 11 27 Hesse, Weston RB 5'11 150 9 28 Topp, Aidan RB 5'11 160 9 32 Thomes, Mason RB 6 160 9 33 Berger, Landon WR 5'10" 150 10 34 Maile, Jack RB 5'8" 205 12 51 Lang, Nathan OL 5'7" 240 12 52 Kramer, Brody OL 5'10" 250 12 53 Hoffmann, Samuel OL 5'11 270 11 56 Krapf, Trace OL 6'1 160 11 57 Koetter-Petermeier, Michael OL 6'2 215 12 58 Schutz, Tyler OL 6'3" 235 12 60 Landwehr, George OL 6'2 185 9 62 Schmitz, Braxton OL 5'9 240 9 65 Pauls, Wyatt OL 6'2 285 12 67 Kleven, Logan OL 6'5 215 11 73 Salzl, Henry OL 6'1" 220 12 74 Eder, Deuce OL 5'11 260 11 75 McCann, Landon OL 6'2" 200 12 76 Magedanz, Braiden OL 6'2" 200 12 77 Becker, Nicholas OL 6'0" 265 12 80 Adams, Madix WR 5'10 150 9 82 Landwehr, Henry WR 6'2 155 12 55/88 Molitor, Braydon OL 5'11 195 11 84 Wendroth, Leland WR 5'11 135 9

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Tri, Click below.