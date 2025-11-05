Anticipation Builds For Eagles’ Quarterfinal Clash Under The Lights
The Eden Valley-Watkins football team is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2023. The Eagles will play Moose Lake-Willow River at 7pm Thursday night at Apollo High School in the Class AA Quarterfinals.
How the Eagles Got Here
The 8-2 Eagles are led by head coach Adam Tri. He joined me on WJON. Tri says the offensive line has been a big part of their success this season. He says "they've been a very tough, physical group." The linemen are Nick Becker, Wyatt Pauls, Mike Koetter-Petermeier, Sam Hoffman, Brody Kramer and Landon McCann. Tri says quarterback Blake Glenz has had a great year throwing and running the ball, LaMichael Artis has been their top running back and their top receivers have been Brayden Becker, Preston Langer and Matthew Heuring. Tri says the team have been very coachable and has gotten better as the season has gone on.
Thursday's Opponent
Tri says his guys would love to have the opportunity to play at US Bank Stadium but they aren't looking past Moose Lake-Willow River. He says the Rebels like to the run the ball and they are good at it....they're very physical. Tri says they are well coached and will be a challenge to play against. He says they will need to play a really good game to advance. Moose Lake-Willow River is 10-0 this season.
Eden Valley-Watkins Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|1
|Becker, Brayden
|WR
|6'1"
|180
|12
|2
|Langer, Preston
|DL
|6'2"
|195
|12
|3
|Torborg, Maxwell
|WR
|6.0"
|165
|12
|4
|Heuring, Matthew
|WR
|5'11"
|140
|10
|5
|Portner, Jackson
|RB
|5'7"
|175
|12
|7
|Glenz, Blake
|QB
|6'1"
|170
|12
|8
|Demarais, Cason
|WR
|5'6
|130
|9
|9
|Dziengel, Bennet
|WR
|6
|130
|9
|10
|Heinen, Zackary
|WR
|5'10
|145
|9
|11
|Berg, Torii
|QB
|5'9
|130
|9
|12
|DeRose, David
|QB
|5'9
|130
|9
|13
|Sieben, Brody
|WR
|5'7
|140
|11
|18
|Krapf, Tate
|QB
|6'3
|180
|10
|19
|Pauls, Brody
|WR
|5'8
|125
|9
|20
|Rohrbeck, Jase
|WR
|5'9
|140
|9
|21
|Artis, LaMichael
|RB
|5'10
|185
|11
|22
|Rausch, Easton
|RB
|5'7
|130
|9
|23
|Schreifels, Tyler
|RB
|5'10"
|170
|10
|24
|Swanson, Devin
|WR
|5'10
|170
|11
|27
|Hesse, Weston
|RB
|5'11
|150
|9
|28
|Topp, Aidan
|RB
|5'11
|160
|9
|32
|Thomes, Mason
|RB
|6
|160
|9
|33
|Berger, Landon
|WR
|5'10"
|150
|10
|34
|Maile, Jack
|RB
|5'8"
|205
|12
|51
|Lang, Nathan
|OL
|5'7"
|240
|12
|52
|Kramer, Brody
|OL
|5'10"
|250
|12
|53
|Hoffmann, Samuel
|OL
|5'11
|270
|11
|56
|Krapf, Trace
|OL
|6'1
|160
|11
|57
|Koetter-Petermeier, Michael
|OL
|6'2
|215
|12
|58
|Schutz, Tyler
|OL
|6'3"
|235
|12
|60
|Landwehr, George
|OL
|6'2
|185
|9
|62
|Schmitz, Braxton
|OL
|5'9
|240
|9
|65
|Pauls, Wyatt
|OL
|6'2
|285
|12
|67
|Kleven, Logan
|OL
|6'5
|215
|11
|73
|Salzl, Henry
|OL
|6'1"
|220
|12
|74
|Eder, Deuce
|OL
|5'11
|260
|11
|75
|McCann, Landon
|OL
|6'2"
|200
|12
|76
|Magedanz, Braiden
|OL
|6'2"
|200
|12
|77
|Becker, Nicholas
|OL
|6'0"
|265
|12
|80
|Adams, Madix
|WR
|5'10
|150
|9
|82
|Landwehr, Henry
|WR
|6'2
|155
|12
|55/88
|Molitor, Braydon
|OL
|5'11
|195
|11
|84
|Wendroth, Leland
|WR
|5'11
|135
|9
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Tri, Click below.