Anticipation Builds For Eagles’ Quarterfinal Clash Under The Lights

Anticipation Builds For Eagles’ Quarterfinal Clash Under The Lights

Eden Valley-Watkins Football (photo courtesy of Adam Tri)

The Eden Valley-Watkins football team is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2023.  The Eagles will play Moose Lake-Willow River at 7pm Thursday night at Apollo High School in the Class AA Quarterfinals.

Eden Valley-Watkins Football (photo courtesy of Adam Tri)
loading...

How the Eagles Got Here

The 8-2 Eagles are led by head coach Adam Tri.  He joined me on WJON.  Tri says the offensive line has been a big part of their success this season.  He says "they've been a very tough, physical group."  The linemen are Nick Becker, Wyatt Pauls, Mike Koetter-Petermeier, Sam Hoffman, Brody Kramer and Landon McCann.  Tri says quarterback Blake Glenz has had a great year throwing and running the ball, LaMichael Artis has been their top running back and their top receivers have been Brayden Becker, Preston Langer and Matthew Heuring.  Tri says the team have been very coachable and has gotten better as the season has gone on.

Thursday's Opponent

Tri says his guys would love to have the opportunity to play at US Bank Stadium but they aren't looking past Moose Lake-Willow River.  He says the Rebels like to the run the ball and they are good at it....they're very physical.  Tri says they are well coached and will be a challenge to play against.  He says they will need to play a really good game to advance.  Moose Lake-Willow River is 10-0 this season.

Eden Valley-Watkins Roster

NumberNamePositionHeightWeightYear
1Becker, BraydenWR6'1"18012
2Langer, PrestonDL6'2"19512
3Torborg, MaxwellWR6.0"16512
4Heuring, MatthewWR5'11"14010
5Portner, JacksonRB5'7"17512
7Glenz, BlakeQB6'1"17012
8Demarais, CasonWR5'61309
9Dziengel, BennetWR61309
10Heinen, ZackaryWR5'101459
11Berg, ToriiQB5'91309
12DeRose, DavidQB5'91309
13Sieben, BrodyWR5'714011
18Krapf, TateQB6'318010
19Pauls, BrodyWR5'81259
20Rohrbeck, JaseWR5'91409
21Artis, LaMichaelRB5'1018511
22Rausch, EastonRB5'71309
23Schreifels, TylerRB5'10"17010
24Swanson, DevinWR5'1017011
27Hesse, WestonRB5'111509
28Topp, AidanRB5'111609
32Thomes, MasonRB61609
33Berger, LandonWR5'10"15010
34Maile, JackRB5'8"20512
51Lang, NathanOL5'7"24012
52Kramer, BrodyOL5'10"25012
53Hoffmann, SamuelOL5'1127011
56Krapf, TraceOL6'116011
57Koetter-Petermeier, MichaelOL6'221512
58Schutz, TylerOL6'3"23512
60Landwehr, GeorgeOL6'21859
62Schmitz, BraxtonOL5'92409
65Pauls, WyattOL6'228512
67Kleven, LoganOL6'521511
73Salzl, HenryOL6'1"22012
74Eder, DeuceOL5'1126011
75McCann, LandonOL6'2"20012
76Magedanz, BraidenOL6'2"20012
77Becker, NicholasOL6'0"26512
80Adams, MadixWR5'101509
82Landwehr, HenryWR6'215512
55/88Molitor, BraydonOL5'1119511
84Wendroth, LelandWR5'111359

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Tri, Click below.

 

 

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: eden valley-watkins
Categories: high school sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports