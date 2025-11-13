Eden Valley-Watkins football plays the role of underdog Friday morning in the Class AA State Tournament Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium against Jackson County Central (11-0) at 9am. The Eagles are 9-2 riding an 8-game win streak while their opponent is unbeaten defending champion Jackson County Central who is led by 4-star Gopher commit Roman Voss. Head Coach Adam Tri joined me on WJON. He acknowledges the great talent on Jackson County Central's sideline but believes his team is up for the challenge.

The Matchup

Eden Valley-Watkins' offensive line and strong combination of the run and pass has propelled their success. Tri says they are adjusting to the 9am game time and will be ready to play a morning game. He says JCC is a well coached team and they do a lot of things well. Tri explains they need to read their keys, run the ball and tackle well. Tri says the 6'4 220 quarterback, Roman Voss, will be tough to handle with his combination of size and speed.

Great Support

Tri says the team and community is really excited for the opportunity to play at U.S. Bank stadium. He says it will be a thrill to play in a NFL stadium where the Vikings play. The communities of Eden Valley and Watkins packed Apollo High School for Eden Valley-Watkins' quarterfinal win over Moose Lake-Willow River last week and are expected to show up in big numbers at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Tri, click below.