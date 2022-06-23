FLASHBACK: Cathedral’s Plombon Posterizes Potential Top NBA Pick Holmgren [VIDEO]

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday night and Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren is expected to be a top three pick. He might even go first overall to the Orlando Magic.

As a freshman at Minnehaha Academy in 2018, Holmgren's Redhawks took on Cathedral at the MSHSL State Basketball tournament. With a stacked roster featuring current Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, Holmgren came off the bench to play 19 minutes in Minnehaha Academy's convincing 77-51 win.

While the outcome was not idea for Cathedral, the team and its fans were treated to an amazing slam dunk by Mitchell Plombon right on top of the 7' tall Holmgren.

That was me on the play-by-play, delirious after calling a bunch of games that week and at least one other game across town earlier that same day. The energy of the crowd after that jam was insane with even the Minnehaha Academy fans rising out of their seats to cheer the dunk.

Holmgren went on to star for the Redhawks before playing a single season at Gonzaga. Mock drafts have seen him being selected either first or second in tonight's draft.

Plombon went on to redshirt for a season at Winona State before ending up closer to home at St. John's University.

The NBA Draft is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday night and can be seen on ESPN.

