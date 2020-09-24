Fall Baseball Update

UNDER THE LIGHTS ON FRIDAY NIGHT

This fall Friday night is for baseball and not football! Great night of baseball “Under The Lights On Friday Night!” High School Fall Ball with a League of 16 Teams from around the Central MN Area. There will be a featured game of the week.

SCHEDULE WEEK #4 FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 25th@27th

(Note High School Football back; Games will be held Friday at 7:00 and Sunday at 4:00.

Preview: Friday Night Game of the Week

COLD SPRING 1 vs. ST. CLOUD

The St. Cloud team will enter the game with a 2-2 record and their top player Brady Kenning will not be playing as he is in Iowa for Perfect Game tournament. Matt Friesen (has committed to Ohio State). Andrew Johnson and Henry “Hank” Bulson are their top pitchers. Matt Friesen , Eli Unze and Noah Westphal are their top hitters.

Cold Spring team will take a 3-2 record into their game with Hutchinson.

Beck Loesch, Evan Acheson, and Cole Fuchs are the top pitchers. Hitters would be Brady Linn, Conner Clark, was named Silver Slugger Award Winner both week No. 1 and No. 2, Evan Acheson was name the Silver Slugger Award Winner Week No. 3, Tanner Rausch, Beck Loesch, and Brady Schafer are their top hitters.

Preview Sunday afternoon game:

STARZ 1 vs. HUTCHINSON

Hutchinson is 6-0 thus far in the Under Lights Friday Night League. Zach Kuseske and Javan Olmscheid are top returning arms along with juniors Wyatt Reece, KK Starrett and Max Einck. Jared Marquardt is one of their leaders on both defense and offense. Ty Glaser is also very good as a third baseman and on offense, when he isn’t on the mound. They have the following Juniors KK Starrett, Max Einck, Sam Rensch, Tate Renning, and Braeden McGill will give solid offensive output every night out. Griff Telechky was the Silver Slugger of week No. 1 and Wyatt Reece was the Dealer of week No. 1. Max Einck was named Silver Slugger week No. 2 and Zachary Kuseske was named the Dealer of the week No. 2. Javon Olmscheid was named Dealer of the week No. 3 and Hayden Smith was name the Silver Slugger of week No. 3.

STARZ 1 team will bring a 2-4 record into the Sunday afternoon game of the week. Charlie Atkinson is one of their top pitchers, he was named the Dealer of the week No. 3. Elian Mezquita is one of their top pitchers and he was also named the Silver Slugger Award Week No. 1. Good hitters include Jack Schafer, named the Grinder Award Week No. 1 and Cal Schmitz, named the Grinder Award Week No. 3.

We have two doubleheaders on Sunday and five games on Friday

September 25th (Friday) September 27th (Sunday)

DIVISION 1

COLD SPRING 1 vs. ST. CLOUD Joe Faber Field 7:00 (Friday)

BIG LAKE vs. WILLMAR Bill Taunton Stadium 7:00 (Friday)

HUTCHINSON vs. STARZ 1 Joe Faber Field 4:00 (Sunday)

DIVISION 2

MONTICELLO vs. CATHEDRAL-PRINCETON STARZ Eden Valley 7:00 (Friday) KIMBALL vs. BBE Saints Field (Elrosa) 4:00 (Sunday)

EVW vs. Buffalo Clipper Field (Watkins) 6:00 (Friday)

ALEXANDRIA vs. COLD SPRING 2. Knute Nelson Field (Alexandria) 7:00 (Friday)