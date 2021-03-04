Everybody Hurts: Twins, Wolves, Gophers, Wild All Lose

Wednesday was not a good day to be a Minnesota sports fan as the Twins, Wolves, Gophers and Wild all got blown out by their respective opponents to post an 0-4 day collectively.

The Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 14-6 in Ft. Myers, Florida in a Spring Training game Wednesday afternoon. Mitch Garver and Nelson Cruz each hit home runs in the loss for the Twins, who fall to 2-2 on the Spring.

The Twins will take on defending American League champion Tampa Bay Thursday afternoon at noon. The game can be heard on WJON.

The Gopher men's basketball team's late-season slide continued with a lopsided 84-65 loss to Penn State in Pennsylvania. The Gophers, who at one point this season were ranked in the top 20, are now 13-13 overall, 6-13 in the Big Ten and 0-10 on the road this season.

Marcus Carr led Minnesota with 22 points. The Gophers will look to snap a six game losing skid Saturday morning in the regular season finale against Rutgers.

The Charlotte Hornets demolished the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-102 Wednesday night at Target Center. The loss is the ninth straight for the Wolves and drops them to an NBA-worst 7-29 on the season.

The Timberwolves get a week off for the All Star break and will return on March 11th for a game at New Orleans.

Finally, the Minnesota Wild fell 5-1 to the Golden Knights in Las Vegas. Marcus Foligno's goal halfway through the second period cut the Knights' advantage to 2-1, but the Knights pulled away with three third period goals.

The Wild will play at Arizona on Friday night.