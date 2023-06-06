Eden Valley-Watkins Baseball Takes Playoff Win Over Cathedral

Eden Valley-Watkins Baseball Takes Playoff Win Over Cathedral

Max Geislinger (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson)

Top seeded Eden Valley-Watkins defeated Cathedral 3-0 in the winners bracket in the Section 6-2-A playoffs Monday at Dick Putz Field.  Foley will play Albany in an elimination game at 4:30 p.m. at Putz Field today with the winner playing Cathedral at 7:00 p.m. tonight.  The team that is still standing tonight will play Eden Valley-Watkins at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Dick Putz Field and would need to beat the Eagles twice to advance to the state tournament.  Eden Valley-Watkins needs just one win Thursday to go to state.

Get our free mobile app

Section 6-2-A Scores:
Foley 3, Holdingford 0
(Holdingford eliminated.  Foley will play Albany at 4:30 at Putz Field today in an elimination game).
Albany 7, Pierz 0
(Pierz eliminated)

Section 8-4-A  (today)
Sartell-St. Stephen at Rogers, 4:30 (winners bracket)
Elk River vs. Brainerd, 2pm @ Cold Spring (elimination game)
STMA vs. Bemidji, 4:30pm @ Cold Spring (elimination game)
Elk River/Brainerd winner vs. STMA/Bemidji winner, 7:00 p.m.  @ Cold Spring (elimination game)

Section 8-3-A Championship (Wednesday)
ROCORI vs. Little Falls, 4:00 p.m. at Putz Field and if necessary 5:30 p.m.

 

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer

Filed Under: Baseball, Cathedral, eden valley-watkins
Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports