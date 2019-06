Dynamo FC's Logan Lommel joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to get us up to date on the club's third season in the Minnesota Amateur Soccer League. Dynamo FC currently boasts a share of first place with a 4-0-1 record on the season.

Dynamo will host Lions FC Tuesday night at Whitney Park, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. There is no charge to attend the game.