The St. Cloud Rox lost 2-1 at Duluth Wednesday to fall to 16-21. The Rox took a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning but Duluth scored 1 run in the 5th inning to tie it and 1 run in the 6th inning to take the lead.

Sean Ross hit a solo home run and Connor Aube had 2 hits for St. Cloud. Jack Suddeth allowed 1 earned run in 1 inning to take the loss.

The Rox host Duluth Thursday at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.