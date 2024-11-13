CSB Cross Country Set for NCAA Regional Run

The St. Ben's cross country team will participate in the NCAA Division III North Regional in Northfield Saturday November 16. St. Ben's Cross Country Coach Robin Balder-Lanoue joined me on WJON. She says all teams qualify for the regional event but only the top 7 runners from each team will participate.

Balder-Lanoue says she is excited for their top runners to race Saturday. She explains the team has put so much time in this summer preparing and is ready for this opportunity. Balder-Lanoue indicates their top 4 runners have been pretty consistent this season. They are Lucy Lyngen, Kalli Smith, Mary Kenney and Eileen O'Connor.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Robin, it is available below.