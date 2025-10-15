The Saint John's Prep cross country teams excelled capturing boys and girls team championships at the Central Minnesota Conference meet in the rainy and muddy race held at Ney Park in Maple Lake. St. John's Prep finishers below:

St. John's Prep Girls Cross Country (photo - Jill Pauly)

Girls’ Team Results (place, name, grade, time)

· 1st Individual Champion: Margaret Duffy (11) 20:06.7

· 3rd Brook Schmidt (10) 20:42.1

· 8th Claudia Ruzanic (10) 21:26.5

· 10th Sofia Pauly (11) 21:50.1

· 20th Sara Schoenhard (8) 23:24.1

· 25th Lucy Bechtold (10) 23:44.1

· 33rd Leah Bechtold (10) 25:36.6

St. John's Prep Boys Cross Country (photo - Jill Pauly)

Boys’ Team Results (place, name, grade, time)

· 2nd Will Vix (12) 17:06.6

· 3rd Ben Zahasky (10) 18:17.5

· 8th Adrian Gallagher-Mancini (10) 18:45.5

· 9th Lane McIntyre (12) 18:45.6

· 11th Connor McMahon (9) 19:01.8

· 29th Jonah Zahasky (7) 21:43.7

· 38th Jude Jarret (7) 23:15.1